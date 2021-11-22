Pune’s wedding season on at full tilt as people rush to beat third Covid wave

Event management firms and banquet halls owners are reporting a rush of bookings as Pune residents gear up for grand weddings to be held after a break of two years.

Most marriage halls in the city are booked out for the next three months, a huge sigh of relief for mandap decorators, bands and DJs.

“Maximum venues are sold out. Many had delayed their wedding or postponed it, but now that is not the case. Demand is high for hotels, marriage halls and banquet halls. Along with weddings, baby showers, birthday parties are also back. There is a slight hike in expenses which was expected,” said Pinkle Mehta, co-founder, Gatha – A Tale of Events.

“Many prospective grooms and bribes were stuck up in the United States or other countries so now they all are coming back and deciding to get married. One really doesn’t know if a third wave will strike after December. Now people are out in numbers and want 300-400 people present at the event. Even small vendors are busy and if there is no third wave, then March, April and May could be better and this could be the best season for the industry,” said Sandeep Bhatewara, founder and managing director, Lotus Events and Productions.

Breaking Coconut’s visual arts director Vaibhav Thombare said, “From November 16-December 31, all dates are booked. Even on a few days we will have to handle four clients on the same day. Along with major hotels and lawns in Pune, people also prefer outdoor weddings.” Breaking Coconut is a video and photography service specialising in weddings

“Business has opened up, but most of the weddings are celebrated in hotels and there is no need of a mandap, so demand is yet to pick up. But we expect things to get better in 2022,” said Vikas Deshpande, owner of Vikas Mandap Decorations, Sadashiv peth.

Jewellery shop owners are also busy.

“What has happened is the delivery date of old orders was fixed, but now people have given new orders as well as because many have planned their weddings and they want to do it at the earliest, so managing everything is tricky but yes, we can say – business has improved,” said Manish Sonigra, founder of Sonigra Jewellers.

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers said, “Marriage season has picked up and there are ample of marriages in the next 3-4 months. Prices are also stable which gives the scope for very good business in the coming days.”