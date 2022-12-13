Pune:SCERT to organise essay competition

An essay competition has been organised by Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for students from Class 9 to 12. Winning candidates will get an opportunity to participate and ask questions in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the competition, Vikas Garad, principal, coordination department at the SCERT said that there are separate topics on which students from all educational boards can participate.

“Parents, teachers and students can apply for the essay writing competition till December 30 on the website, http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/. Students from state board, CBSE board and ICSE can apply for this competition,” said Garad.

For students, some topics for the essays are ‘know your freedom fighter’, ‘our culture is our pride’, ‘save environment for future generations’, ‘my startup dream’ and others. Teachers can write about ‘enabling learning environment’, ‘our heritage’, ‘lesser curricular load and no fear for exams’ and ‘education for skilling’ among others. Adults and parents can write on ‘adult education’, ‘learning and growing together’.

Garad added that the topics are varied for children and teachers.

“Some topics focus on the National Education Policy. Teachers and students can write their views as to how NEP will impact the education system in a positive way,” said Garad.