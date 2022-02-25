Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune-Tirupati flight cancelled due to engine failure, passengers irked
pune news

Pune-Tirupati flight cancelled due to engine failure, passengers irked

The passengers boarded the flight at 4 pm, and it was supposed to depart at 4:30 pm, however, the flight could not take off, and flyers returned to the terminal at 6.30 pm
The passengers were irked at the SpiceJet staff as they were not getting a clear response regarding the cancellation of the flight. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE At least 92 passengers who boarded the SpiceJet flight to Tirupati, on Wednesday, were inconvenienced as the flight was cancelled at the time of take-off due to engine failure.

The passengers boarded the flight at 4 pm, and it was supposed to depart at 4:30 pm, however, the flight could not take off, and flyers returned to the terminal at 6.30 pm.

The flyers were irked at the SpiceJet staff as they were not getting a clear response regarding the cancellation of the flight.

Sandeep Belsare, chairman of Pimpri-Chinchwad small scale industries association, said, “Due to the unprofessional conduct of the staff of SpiceJet, the passengers faced a lot of inconveniences. At least they should have made alternate arrangements for the flyers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP