Purandar airport land consent deadline extended to June 30

The deadline for farmers to submit consent agreements and accept compensation for land acquisition for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport at Purandar has been extended until June 30 following requests from farmers and village representatives, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said on Thursday. According to the Pune district administration, land acquisition for the greenfield airport project has made significant progress, with 851 hectares of the required 1,216 hectares already acquired. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Pune district administration, land acquisition for the greenfield airport project has made significant progress, with 851 hectares of the required 1,216 hectares already acquired. Nearly ₹950 crore has been disbursed as compensation to landowners so far, while an additional ₹2,000 crore is expected next week to facilitate further payments.

Officials said several farmers are facing procedural hurdles in completing the acquisition process. These include pending land valuation issues, court cases, revenue department matters, requests for name corrections, inheritance entries, relinquishment deeds, and other revenue-related formalities. While the administration is working to resolve these issues, officials said the process requires additional time.

In view of these challenges, farmers and gram panchayat representatives sought an extension of the deadline for submitting consent documents and accepting compensation.

“The extension will provide affected landowners additional time to complete documentation and revenue procedures,” Dudi said.

The proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport is being developed at Purandar to meet the region’s growing aviation needs and reduce pressure on Pune’s existing airport.