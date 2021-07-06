Pune private hospitals out-jab govt centres for Covid vaccine in June

PUNE In June, a steady supply of Covid vaccines and more number of eligible beneficiaries, meant more people got the jab in Pune district.

A total of 1.697 million people got the vaccine in June in the district. However, private hospitals saw more people get the vaccine, as opposed to government hospitals. As per the information from the district health office, of the 1.697 million doses administered in Pune in June, 0.984 million got the vaccine at private hospitals, while 0.712 million got it at government centres.

As per the information, of the 1.697 million who got the jab, a total of 712,871 got it at government centres, of which 458,099 got their first dose, while 254,772 got their second dose. Of the 984,198 who got their dose at private centres, 916,205 got their first dose while 67, 993 got their second dose and were fully vaccinated. These include both Covishield and Covaxin. Private centres saw 15.98% or 0.27 million more vaccines administered as compared to government vaccination centres.

While private hospitals saw more and uninterrupted vaccinations, government centres had to be shut due to a shortage of vaccines.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of PMC’s health department said, “Due to shortage of vaccines we had to shut down the vaccination drive on three days last week, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. However, the state has assured that we would now get an uninterrupted supply of vaccines from here on.

“Earlier in May, when there was acute shortage of vaccines, the civic body had considered directly procuring the vaccines from manufacturers, since Serum is located in Pune. However, now that the supply is much better we have kept that plan on hold. It would be wrong to compare the vaccination at government centres with private centres, as the civic body covers the entire city and all sections of society. We have multiple drives aimed to vaccinate the most vulnerable through our Vaccine on Wheels initiative,” Dr Bharti added.