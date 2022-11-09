PWD begins restoration of British-era Shivaji Market destroyed in fire

Pune: Almost a year after a massive fire destroyed 25 shops located at the British-era Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in Camp, the public works department (PWD) has begun renovation work of the Grade I heritage structure. The fire that broke out during the night on March 1, 2021, caused severe loss to property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Facing a financial crisis, the then Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar had sought funds from the district administration to restore the market. The collectorate contributed ₹1.25 crore, PCB ₹50 lakh and PCB Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sunil Kamble ₹25 lakh for the renovation project.

“The renovation work started after a long delay and is expected to be completed by March next year. We have offered assistance to PWD for successful completion of the project,” said PCB CEO Subrat Pal.

Manzoor Shaikh, president, Shivaji Market Traders’ Association, said, “We want the work to be completed within the deadline as per the guidelines laid for conservation and protection of heritage structures.”

Social worker Rajabhau Chavan said, “The delay in renovation work exposes PCB’s laxity. PCB is not only facing financial crisis, but also lack of professionalism.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Kakade, PWD sectional engineer who is incharge of renovation work, said, “We are clearing the area of burnt material and renovating the place as per guidelines related to heritage structures. New drainage lines will be laid along with platforms for traders.”

PCB in 2014 had asked its engineers to conduct a detailed evaluation of the structure and suggest mandatory steps to fix damaged stones and roof replacements due to leakage during the monsoon season.It had strongly recommended repair and re-plastering of walls. The restoration plan has been on paper since then.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Market, a Grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}