PWD plans restoration of Chhatrapati Shivaji market in Camp

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started taking measurements of the burnt structure of the Chhatrapati Shivaji market in Pune Camp and work for the restoration of the market is likely to start by April end. PWD superintendent Atul Chavan assured stall holders that the restoration and repair work for the preservation of the British era heritage structure will begin by month end.

The stall holders association had met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who had instructed the PWD department to start the restoration work at the earliest. PWD superintendent Chavan visited the market on Thursday and carried out the measurements.

“As part of the development plan, 25 shops will be reconstructed and restored,” he said .

A massive fire broke out at the Chhatrapati Shivaji market on the night of March 15 which destroyed at least 25 shops in the fish and chicken section of the market. Fire tenders from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within an hour’s time.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Market, a grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat.

According to historical records, the structure was one of the highlights of Pune city during the pre-Independence era and served as a platform to feed servants and the quarters of the then “white population” in the Pune cantonment area.

Conservationists and heritage lovers have written about its Victorian Gothic style with high ceilings.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) in 2014 had asked its engineers to conduct a detailed evaluation of the structure and suggest mandatory steps to fix damaged stones and roof replacements due to leakage during the monsoon season.

It had recommended repair and re-plastering of walls. The restoration plan has been on paper since then.