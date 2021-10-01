Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Qualify for 2024 Olympics to get 5 lakh from PMC

The players who qualify for the 2024 Olympics will get ₹ 5 lakh, with cash incentive increasing for a medal won, says PMC official
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:28 AM IST
PMC will offer cash prizes to sports-persons who will qualify for the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will offer cash prizes to sports-persons who will qualify for the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

“The announcement of the cash prize award is to boost the confidence of young athletes from the city, who dream of representing their country in the Olympics. It will motivate many athletes as they are already training hard to achieve success at the international level,” said Ajay Khedekar, president, PMC sports committee.

“The players who qualify will get 5 lakh, with cash incentive increasing for a medal won,” added Khedekar.

“It is a really very motivational announcement from the PMC. Financial support plays a very important role in the career of athletes. Many athletes will strive to perform better,” said Purva Barve, ranked ninth by the Badminton Association of India.

Sprint queen from the city, Avantika Narale, who won the 100m sprint gold medal at the Asian Youth Athletic Championship in 2019, said, “Announcement of cash rewards helps athletes focus as they are assured of getting rewarded. It is a very good announcement by the PMC and they should keep motivating athletes.”

Wall of fame

To honour all 35 Olympic medallists from India, PMC will construct a brick wall in front of the upcoming sports museum at Baburao Sanas Ground.

RELATED STORIES

“Each brick will have the name of a athlete, and the year in which s/he won a medal. The project has been approved by the standing committee,” added Khedekar.

PMC’s incentives for 2024 Olympics

Qualification: 5 lakh

Gold medal: 50 lakh

Silver medal: 25 lakh

Bronze medal: 15 lakh

