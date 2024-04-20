 Question papers to be bilingual: AICTE - Hindustan Times
Question papers to be bilingual: AICTE

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 20, 2024 06:16 AM IST

AICTE introduces bilingual question papers and encourages the use of local language in teaching to benefit students and promote cultural identity in education.

In a move to adopt a student-centred approach, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to make available question papers of technical courses in two languages, English and local language. Also, teachers have been instructed to use the local language while communicating with the students and a circular in this regard was issued on Friday.

Accordingly, the National Education Policy 2020 has emphasised on the use of mother tongue in the teaching process, and the creation of educational materials in mother tongue (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In a culturally diverse country like India, language is not only a medium of communication, but an identity of the society.

Accordingly, the National Education Policy 2020 has emphasised on the use of mother tongue in the teaching process, and the creation of educational materials in mother tongue.

“An Indian regional language is a medium of communication for people who do not master other languages. Education in mother tongue will benefit students to understand the concepts properly. Indian language teaching can include cultural and educational activities also. This student-centered approach allows for easy exchange of information between students and teachers,” said Prof Rushab Das, education expert.

News / Cities / Pune / Question papers to be bilingual: AICTE
