Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer seeks contempt action against Satyaki Savarkar

In the ongoing hearing of the defamation case against Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Gandhi’s counsel has filed an application seeking contempt proceedings against complainant Satyaki Savarkar for alleged non-compliance with court orders. Advocate Pawar argued that the defamation complaint appears to be part of a larger “politically motivated and orchestrated campaign” aimed at harassment. (AICC)

The matter is heard before Special Judge Amol Shinde at the Special MP-MLA First Class Court in Pune.

Advocate Milind Dattatray Pawar, representing Gandhi, on Tuesday alleged that despite repeated court directions and several requests from the defence, the complainant had failed to submit the original CD and a certified transcript of the speech in question — reportedly delivered by Gandhi in London — which forms the basis of the defamation case.

“The complainant’s conduct is obstructive and amounts to wilful disobedience of clear judicial orders. Before trial proceedings begin, the court must take serious note of this violation and initiate contempt proceedings,” the application states.

Advocate Pawar argued that the defamation complaint appears to be part of a larger “politically motivated and orchestrated campaign” aimed at harassment. The plea alleges misuse of the judicial process by individuals and organisations “with criminal backgrounds and limited education”, particularly those “opposed to secular and democratic values enshrined in the Constitution”.

It also contends that while many political leaders — including those from ruling parties — have made “vulgar, defamatory and derogatory remarks” against former Congress prime ministers and leaders such as Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Sonia Gandhi, no Congress leader has retaliated by filing false criminal cases.

In response, advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, told the court that the defence was deliberately deviating from the subject at hand. “By invoking the name of Nathuram Godse and introducing unrelated narratives, the accused is attempting to mislead proceedings, prolong the trial, and evade accountability for the defamatory statements that are the core of this case,” Kolhatkar submitted.

He stated that Gandhi, as an elected Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition, should have refrained from commenting on the Malegaon bomb blast case, which is sub judice and pending judgment. “Such remarks are not in consonance with social or moral propriety,” Kolhatkar argued.