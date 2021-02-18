Rail Roko: Train services largely unaffected in Pune and parts of western Maharashtra

Pune and the rest of Maharashtra did not have an impact of the “Rail Roko” protest held by farmers’ outfits across the country.

The farmers held a “Rail Roko” on Thursday to protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

In Pune and the rest of the region, most trains operated smoothly despite Congress and the Shiv Sena holding a protest at the railway station.

From Congress, city unit president Ramesh Bagwe led the protest while Sena workers were also present at platform number one of Pune railway station.

Elsewhere in Marathwada, members of a farmers’ union staged a Rail Roko’ at Lasur railway station in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Thursday to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has been spearheading the protest at Delhi borders had announced this nationwide rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation.

At least 12 persons were detained that the agitation staged by Lal Bawta Shet Majur Union at Lasur station, around 40 km from Aurangabad, an official said.

“The Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi train was stopped at the station for around 30 minutes. We have detained around 12 agitators and further probe is underway,” the official from the railway police said.

The agitation commenced at around 9am and farmers from 12 villages participated in the protest, president of the union Ram Bharti said.

Similarly, the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a protest outside Aurangabad railway station.

