Rain in Pune to relent from Tuesday, says IMD

PUNE: While the city experienced intense, isolated rainfall along with thunder for more than a week due to local instability caused by atmospheric systems, there will be reduction in rainfall activity from Tuesday as the intensity of the low-pressure belt developed in the Arabian Sea has reduced significantly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any colour-coded warning for Pune city this week.

On September 22, a low-pressure belt had formed in the Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast which moved northwest from Maharashtra, triggering local weather instability in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The intensity of the low-pressure area lying over Maharashtra on Sunday has reduced, and it has moved towards Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation associated with this low-pressure area is now over the central part of south Maharashtra. The humidity has reduced, and there is very little chance of rainfall in Pune, said Pradeep Rajmane, senior meteorologist from the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

On September 22, a low-pressure belt had formed in the Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast which moved northwest from Maharashtra, triggering local weather instability in Pune. The city witnessed widespread rainfall. Continuous formation of various systems brought widespread rainfall to the city. The rainfall was observed mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. On September 29, a low-pressure system developed in the Arabian Sea near the south Maharashtra coast under the influence of which, the southern and central parts of the state received isolated heavy rainfall.

Pune witnessed light rainfall between 4 mm and 26 mm for the entire week. Many areas experienced waterlogging while potholes worsened the traffic conditions and traffic congestion was observed in some areas. However, as the systems over the state have weakened with no active system over Maharashtra, the rainfall activity has been subdued since Monday. According to the IMD, there is very little chance of rainfall in the coming days. Whereas the monsoon will begin withdrawing from Maharashtra on October 5.

Details of 24-hour rainfall in Shivajinagar between September 25 and October 1

Date Rainfall (mm)

September 26 37.9

September 27 6.0

September 28 4.8

September 29 17.1

September 30. 11.7

October 1 5.1

