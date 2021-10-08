Rainfall activity to continue in Pune till October 12: IMD

The Pune city and state are likely to experience rainfall till October 12, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In October, which is not considered a monsoon month, there has been 35 per cent excess rainfall in Maharashtra. Some parts of India have witnessed rainfall withdrawal, however, as per IMD, southwest monsoon withdrawal may begin after October 12.

Speaking about the weather in Pune city, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that till October 12, Pune city and adjoining parts may witness light to moderate rainfall.

“However, in ghat areas, there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Parts of Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha are likely to witness isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till October 12,” said Kashyapi.

He added that rainfall activity in Pune city will be reduced but lightning and thunderstorms are likely to continue.

While talking about the withdrawal of the monsoon, Kashyapi said that the monsoon is yet to withdraw from many parts of India.

“From northwest parts of India withdrawal of southwest monsoon has started. In Maharashtra, model products are suggesting a normal date of withdrawal is October 5 from the extreme north of Maharashtra. But it is delayed by one week. From Vidarbha and north of Marathwada, the withdrawal will start by October 12. And by October 14, 50 per cent of the state will be covered,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that no strong weather system is active over Maharashtra as of Friday.

“Rainfall activity in Maharashtra is forecasted till October 12,” said Kashyapi.

Excess rainfall in October

As per IMD, Central Maharashtra has reported a 65 per cent excess rainfall between October 1 to October 8. During the same time period, Vidarbha has reported less than 14 per cent rainfall. Marathwada, the drought-prone region has reported 57 per cent excess rainfall and Konkan and Goa has reported 36 per cent excess rainfall.