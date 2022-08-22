Rainfall in Maharashtra to reduce from August 23: IMD
The rainfall activity in Maharashtra is likely to reduce from August 23, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Sunday
The rainfall activity in Maharashtra is likely to reduce from August 23, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Sunday. IMD had forecasted that rainfall in August for Maharashtra will be below normal. However, with a vigorous monsoon in the first two weeks, all sub-divisions are now showing normal and excess rainfall.
By August 21, cumulative rainfall in Central Maharashtra was 31 per cent excess, Konkan and Goa reported 10 per cent above normal rainfall, Vidarbha and Marathwada had reported 37 per cent excess rainfall. Overall Maharashtra has reported 27 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 ando August 21, as per IMD.
Pune district has reported 41 per cent excess rainfall in the same period. Shivajinagar in Pune city has reported 31 per cent excess rainfall during this monsoon season.
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, meteorology, said that Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to report below-normal rainfall in August as per the model forecast.
“A few isolated parts are likely to receive normal rainfall in August. Total rainfall for August and September is likely to be above normal for Maharashtra,” said Mohapatra.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said, “Ghat areas will witness light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over ghat areas of central Maharashtra on August 22. An orange alert has been issued for ghat regions on August 22.
“Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa till August 22 and the ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra on August 23,” said Kashyapi. He added that rainfall will drastically reduce over Maharashtra from August 23.
Amit Shah meets media baron Ramoji amid TDP-BJP tie-up speculation
Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday had a one-on-one meeting with media baron Ch Ramoji Rao amidst speculations that the latter was brokering a deal between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. Initially, there were reports in a section of media that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu would also join the meeting, as Ramoji Rao had been the supporter of the TDP right from its inception in 1982.
Asked to furnish bond, man sends play money to Unnao city magistrate
Kanpur: In a bizarre incident, city magistrate, Unnao, Vijeta received a packet sent by courier a day before with wad of play money (dummy currency notes) in the denomination of Rs 2000, 500 and 200 in her office on August 17. The sender of this packet was Neelu Tiwari of Akrampur Unnao whom she had bound down under section 107/116 of CrPC. Her reader Vikram Sharma on Sunday lodged an FIR with Unnao Kotwali police.
Pune registers rapid drop in vaccination of 12-18 yrs
The weekly vaccination of students in the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has seen a drastic decrease in city limits. Far, in 12 to 15 years age group 356,025 beneficiaries have been inoculated. Across Maharashtra, vaccination in the age group of 12 to 15 years was higher in July end. Total vaccination in Maharashtra is 4,441,201 in this age group.
Tamil Nadu inoculates 1.37 million in 34th mass Covid vaccination drive
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has inoculated 1,377,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the health department. A total of 126,907 people received the first dose, 349,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said. Minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet.
SPG may rope in Karnataka’s Mudhol Hound dogs
The elite Special Protection Group has selected the majestic Mudhol Hound, an indigenous breed of dog from Karnataka, for training trial raising hopes of it being recruited by the elite force. The SPG showed interest in the Mudhol Hound and picked up two puppies for training on a trial basis from the Canine Research and Information Centre in Mudhol, a town in Bagalkote district.
