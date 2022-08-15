Rainfall likely in Pune till August 16

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of rainfall in the state, including Pune, till August 16.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that monsoon is likely to remain active over Maharashtra for the next few days as well.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in ghat regions in central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa till August 16. Marathwada and Vidarbha also is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

More depressions this year in Arabian Sea

For the first time since 1891, Arabian sea saw depression, both in July and August this year. Generally, the Bay of Bengal hosts most of the depressions in the core monsoon months of July-August and the Arabian Sea generally does not see depression formation in these two months. However, this year the number of depressions is more in Arabian Sea as compared to Bay of Bengal, said scientists.

Vineet Kumar, a former research scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and at present a post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju national university, South Korea, said that the number of depressions is more in Arabian Sea this season.

“As per Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), it is a cyclone with a wind speed of 35 knots. So far two depressions have formed in the Arabian Sea this season. For the first time since 1891, both July and August saw depression formation in the Arabian sea. Generally, the Bay of Bengal hosts most of the depressions in the core monsoon months of July to August. And Arabian sea generally does not see depression formation in these two months. However, this year the number of depressions is more in Arabian sea as compared to the Bay of Bengal,” said Kumar.