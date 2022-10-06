Rainfall to continue in Pune till October 8: IMD

Rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pune city is also likely to continue receiving intense rainfall spells till October 8. On Thursday, Shivajinagar and other areas have not reported rainfall except Panshan which reported 7.6 mm of rainfall till 6:30 pm.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that chances of rainfall are increasing over our state, district, and city from Thursday onwards.

“The upper air cyclonic circulation is now located over south coastal Andhra Pradesh. The trough line extends from the upper air cyclonic circulation to central parts of north Uttar Pradesh (UP). These systems are bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Simultaneously, a circulation is likely to form over the south Gujarat coast, under influence of which westerlies from the Arabian Sea are likely to strengthen, resulting in more moisture incursion in the coming days. So again, the revival of monsoon from Thursday evening is likely onwards for a couple of days,” said Kashyapi.

He added that rainfall activity now will be accompanied by thundery activity and lightning.

“This time also rain activity will be confined to afternoon and evening hours mainly with a chance of thundery activity, lightning and momentarily strong gusty winds, associated with 1-2 moderate to intense rain spells. For Pune City /district weather is likely to be generally cloudy sky, with spells of rain, overall light to moderate rain till October 8,” said Dr Kashyapi.

Rainfall activity will also continue in parts of Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada till October 8.