Rainfall to reduce over the weekend in Pune: IMD

As incessant rainfall lashed Pune city on Friday, many incidents of waterlogging and tree falling were reported in the city. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to reduce from Saturday over the city limits.

On Friday, from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm, Shivajinagar and Lohegaon reported 30.6 mm rainfall. Pashan reported 37.6 mm rainfall, Chinchwad had 41 mm and Magarpatta reported 21.5 mm rainfall.

According to the fire department, over 10 incidents of tree falling were reported. Two incidents of short circuit were also reported. There were no complaints of waterlogging from housing societies, however, many roads in the city were flooded.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that the rainfall activity will reduce from Saturday. “The active system over Arabian sea was drawing more moisture as of late Thursday night because of which rainfall activity was continuous on Friday. The forecast for Friday was updated to moderate rainfall after this. The rainfall that occurred during the day was in the moderate limits. However, rainfall is likely to reduce from Saturday,” said Kashyapi.

On Saturday, sky will remain partly cloudy and light rainfall is likely in the city limits.

“Rainfall is likely to be light on Saturday, that is, rainfall will be in the range of 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the ghat regions,” said Kashyapi.

He added that all four subdivisions in Maharashtra have alert for isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning till September 20.

With good rainfall in the ghat regions as well, water was released in Mula and Mutha rivers on Friday.

According to the water resources department, all four dams are now at full capacity with 29.15 TMC water collectively. Khadakwasla spillway has so far released 18.08 TMC water. On Friday, 30,677 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar dam are also full in their capacity.

