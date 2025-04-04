Rains, isolated hailstorms bring respite from scorching heat 

Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunder and lightning activities, was experienced across Pune on Thursday as the change in weather conditions brought a respite from the scorching heat. As per the official data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, Shivajinagar reported 7.5 mm of rainfall till 8:30 pm. As per the weather scientist, the thunderstorms or the cumulonimbus cloud started forming over Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad around 4 pm. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, many areas in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and even in the rural parts of the district received light to moderate rainfall during the evening hours. As per the weather scientist, the thunderstorms or the cumulonimbus cloud started forming over Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad around 4 pm. A strong thunderstorm was witnessed near the Chakan area. This cloud formation resulted in light to moderate-category rainfall in many areas.

While Pashan, Baner, Bavdhan, Katraj, and Sinhgad Road areas reported moderate category rainfall; Shivajinagar, Koregaon Park, Chinchwad and the Central part of the city witnessed light showers. Few localities in Bavdhan and Baner reported hailstorms.

Apart from Pune, many other districts also received significant rainfall, along with thunder and lightning activities and isolated hailstorm incidents. As per the official data by IMD, Mahabaleshwar on Thursday reported a significant rainfall of 41 mm till 6 pm.

Speaking about the weather conditions, SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “Multiple weather systems over Maharashtra are responsible for the rainfall activities in the state, including Pune. The system includes an upper air cyclonic circulation that lies over Marathwada & adjoining Central Maharashtra in the lower tropospheric levels. An upper air trough in easterlies runs from South Interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh across the above cyclonic circulation over Marathwada in the lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, many areas, especially the southern and central parts of the state, including the Pune district, are receiving good rainfall.”

The rainfall is likely to continue in Pune for the next 24 hours, and thereafter, it is likely to decrease gradually, said Sanap.

Meanwhile, the rainfall resulted in power cuts and tree-falling incidents across the city. The fire department reported 11 incidents of trees falling due to the rain. Among these, vehicle damage due to tree felling was reported in two incidents, each in Hadapsar and Kumthekar Road. In Bavdhan, a tree fell on an electric DP, resulting in a power supply disruption in the nearby area.