Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune on May 22

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s rally has been rescheduled for May 22 at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, near Swargate, said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.

MNS had applied to the police for permission to hold the rally at Nadi Patra in Deccan on May 21 but withdrew the application on Wednesday.

Party spokesperson Prakash Mahajan claimed it would be a massive rally where Thackeray would take the state government to task.

The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda. This time, the MNS chief is likely to attack his cousin and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who had compared him to Bollywood character ‘Munnabhai’ for trying to ape his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Political analysts said Raj would be unsparing in his criticism of the CM.

“Raj will question Uddhav why Aurangabad has not been renamed Sambhajinagar and will also ask him to explain how his loudspeaker campaign forced the government to take action [against the use of loudspeakers],” political analyst Surendra Jondhale said, adding, “He will also attack the state on its silence over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Aurangabad.”

At the tally, Raj Thackeray is also expected to clear his stand on the future course of his agitation against loudspeakers and the threat by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh ahead of his proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5.

Nandgaonkar said Thackeray’s Ayodhya tour will happen at its scheduled time. “The party workers from all over Maharashtra will be joining Raj Thackeray on the Ayodhya tour. The party has already booked the trains for it,” he said.