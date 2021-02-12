Home / Cities / Pune News / Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred various IAS officers from postings in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Sharavan Hardikar has been transferred as director general of Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps. Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Patil has been appointed as municipal commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Hardikar S Chokalingam, who was settlement commissioner, is now director general of the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada).

Sheetal Ugale-Teli is now director of cotton industry located in Nagpur.

Commissioner of the Disabled, Prerana Deshbhratar, has been appointed as district collector Wardha.

N K Sudhansu, who was working with the central government, is now appointed as settlement commissioner in Pune.

