Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park to welcome hyenas next year; PMC standing committee approves 1.96 crore for enclosure

PUNE As the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research, Katraj gears up to welcome striped hyenas, for the first time, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs1.96 crore to create a better enclosure for the animal which will go on public display in March 2022.

“A moated enclosure is being erected for hyenas in the zoo. We are going to display hyenas for the first time. This enclosure is spread around 2,000 square metres and currently, while it is getting ready, we are in the process of closing the exchange deal for the animals,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research.

Hemant Rasne, chairman, standing committee, said, “The standing committee approved Rs1.96 crore for erecting an enclosure for hyenas.”

The hyenas belong to the scavenger species and generally prey on the kills of the other animals. Its life span is generally 12 years. “In India, we have the striped hyena which will soon be part of the zoo display,” said Dr Jadhav.

Besides this, the PMC had also approved Rs1.53 crore to erect an RCC wall compound to the zoo for increasing its safety. Dr Jadhav said, “There is a need to reinforce and strengthen the southern and eastern periphery wall which was breached by miscreants.”

He also stressed upon the progress of the master plan for the redevelopment of the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, which is continuing in phases of developing a new ecosystem making use of the unused land existing in the 130 acres which will house ten new exotic species, reptiles, and mammals in the next three years.

“PMC has already completed four displays, for leopard cat, jungle cat, spotted cat and the Indian giant squirrel as well as the ex-situ breeding and conservation programme for the Indian giant squirrel. By next year, we will also have Zebra in our collection as part of phase 2 of the Master plan,” said Dr Jadhav.

