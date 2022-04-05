Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raju Shetti breaks alliance with MVA

PUNE The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) lead by farmer leader Raju Shetti has announced to break its alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) lead by farmer leader Raju Shetti has announced to break its alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday. Shetti made the announcement at Kolhapur.

Post Shetti’s announcement, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil said, “If Shetti wants to join us, BJP would welcome him.”

Earlier, Shetti had hinted to leave the MVA alliance of Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Shiv Sena and said that the final decision will be taken at the party’s state executive meet at Kolhapur on Tuesday.

Shetti said, “We took the decision after meeting office-bearers and workers. The MVA government had decided some common minimum programme which is not being followed. We are also not included in policy decisions. Now it is time to inspect the works of MVA.”

MVA had recommended 12 names, including Shetti, to be appointed as MLCs on the vacant seats, but the governor is yet to take a decision.

