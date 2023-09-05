Rape accused who escaped from Hadapsar police custody re-arrested in Chakan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 05, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Police inspector Ravindra Shelke said that the accused was arrested under 376, 376(2), 377, 354(A), 323, 504, 506(2) on August 31 and was remanded in police custody

Preetam Chandulal Oswal (32), a resident of Uruli Devachi and a rape accused who escaped from police custody at around 7.30 pm on Thursday was re-arrested on Monday in Chakan.

He had sped away on a two-wheeler along with his associate while he was taken to Magarpatta police chowki.

Police inspector Ravindra Shelke said that the accused was arrested under 376, 376(2), 377, 354(A), 323, 504, 506(2) on August 31 and was remanded in police custody. He escaped while he was being taken to Magarpatta Chowky and a probe was ordered.

“The accused was arrested in connection with a rape and molestation case. A police team had taken him to Magarpatta chowky for investigation in the case when he managed to give them a slip and escaped in the direction of Mundhwa,” he said.

