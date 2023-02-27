Rasane booked for violating poll code

Pune: Police on Monday filed a case against Hemant Rasane, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kasba Peth assembly constituency bypoll, for violation of Model Code of Conduct. Rasane has been booked under sections of Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

Police on Monday filed a case against Hemant Rasane, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kasba Peth assembly constituency bypoll, for violation of Model Code of Conduct. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Rasane was found sporting a neckwear that carried his party’s symbol when he arrived at the Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya polling station in Kasba Peth on Sunday. According to the poll code, it is prohibited to carry any party symbol or political campaign promotional thing within 100 metres of the polling station.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare Patil along with others approached the election returning officer and filed a complaint against Rasane.

Sandeep Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 1, said, “Rasane has been booked under Sections 126, 130(1), (k), (d) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.”

Meanwhile, when pointed out, Rasane removed the outfit saying it was an inadvertent mistake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}