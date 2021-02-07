Raut: Police will have to rethink allowing Elgar Parishad in the future

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar have slammed Sharjeel Usmani for his speech at the Elgar Parishad held in Pune last week.

Raut said police will have to rethink whether to allow Elgar Parishad in the future while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has hit out at the organisers of the event for not stopping the speech of Usmani.

Pawar said those present at Elgar Parishad should have immediately stopped Usmani’s speech.

Raut, while speaking after inaugurating Shiv Sena’s medical cell centre of Nashik said AMU student leader came to Maharashtra from Uttar Pradesh where he could have been stopped.

“But there is time to decide whether to give permission or not to Elgar Parishad in the future. The police will have to take a stand on this,” Raut said.

Earlier this week, Pune police booked Usmani, a student leader from Aligarh Muslim University, under section 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code for an allegedly derogatory comment on Hindu society.

Reacting to the speech and police action, Pawar while interacting with reporters said, “It was not at all correct, police are investigating it. Action will be taken as per law.”

On being asked about why police gave permission, Pawar said, “When Usmani was delivering the speech, there were big personalities present. Even those who have worked as a judge were present. If someone said something wrong, it should have been stopped immediately. Those present there could have asked him that the speech was not in a good taste for India where people from various communities reside.”