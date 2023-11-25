Realtor allegedly killed by wife over domestic dispute in Pune

Pune: A woman allegedly killed her 36-year-old husband, a realtor, at their house located at an upscale residential society in Wanowrie at around noon on Friday, according to the police.

Squabble between a couple residing in an upscale housing society Ganga Satellite in Wanowrie, Pune, went out of hand on Friday afternoon, leading to the woman allegedly killing her husband. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

The deceased identified as Nikhil Khanna and her wife Renuka Nikhil Khanna (36) stayed at a flat located on the eighth floor of A-5 block of Ganga Satellite. The women allegedly killed her husband following a heated argument. The police have detained Renuka.

Sanjay Patange, senior inspector, Wanowrie Police Station, said, “We received the alert from Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowrie at around 1 pm about the death of Nikhil. Preliminary probe finds that the couple used to have frequent fights. Only the two were at home when the incident took place, and the couple does not have kids.”

According to the police, neighbours claim that the couple did not share a cordial relationship and often used to quarrel.

Police officials confirmed that Renuka wanted to celebrate her birthday in Dubai on September 18, but her husband declined to fulfil her demand. Nikhil did not present her wife any gift on their marriage anniversary that falls on November 11. The realtor also avoided to discuss her plans to visit Delhi on the first week of December to celebrate the birthday of her relative. The couple had fallen in love and married six years ago.

“The accused’s confession to the police reveals that the couple may have had an argument over these issues on Friday and she could have hit her husband on the head with a heavy object. He may have fell unconscious. We are yet to find the object that was used to attack him,” a police official said.

According to the police, after the incident, the accused alerted Nikhil’s father Dr Pushkaraj Khanna on phone who rushed to their house and tried to revive him by giving cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Ali Daruwala, advisor, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “Our Wanowrie unit received a request for ambulance service around 12 noon from a resident of Ganga Satellite Society. Our ambulance and doctors reached the house within 10-15 minutes. However, during the visit, the doctors declared the patient dead at the time of pick up. The patient had sustained head injuries and was declared dead, but he was brought to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital also declared Nikhil as brought dead and alerted the police.”

Dr Naresh Zanjad, head, department of forensic medicine, BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “The deceased was brought to the hospital post afternoon by the cops. The postmortem was performed at around 8.30 pm and doctors have reserved the opinion on the cause of death.”

Vikrant Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) said, “The autopsy report will reveal the cause of death.’’

Nikhil, director at Creador Realtors, Centerlands Realty, Bay Point Realty, YellowStone Properties and Pan Pacific Realty, used to run the construction projects from his office at Wanowrie.

Rajesh Mishra, chairperson, Ganga Satellite Society, said, “Residents used to say that the couple used to often have heated arguments. After receiving a call from neighbours of the incident, I alerted the hospital for an ambulance.”

The couple’s neighbour, Rajiv Malla, said, “We do not know what led Renuka to take the extreme step.”

The Wanowrie police have filed a case under Sections 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

