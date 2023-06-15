Regional division of AIR to continue to function from Pune

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday adjourned the plan to shift the regional news division of All India Radio (AIR) from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad). Maharashtra minister for higher education Chandrakant Patil and former union minister Prakash Javadekar had contacted Thakur and discussed the issue.

Prasar Bharati had decided to permanently shut the regional news department which reaches around 2 million homes according to a 2020 survey and has a unique Pune news flavour and cultural content. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javadekar has also discussed with Prasar Bharati’s member Apoorva Chandra and chief executive officer Dwivedi while Patil too wrote an email and urged the union minister to rethink the decision.

A notification signed by Prasar Bharati, assistant director for news division P Pawan, stated, “In continuation of the earlier order of this division dated June 13, the two bulletin 0710 and 0830 hrs will continue to be produced and broadcast from Pune until further order. The existing arrangement with respect to existing employees of Regional News Unit (RNU), Pune including regulars, contractual and casuals shall continue until further orders.”

The decision taken earlier this week triggered strong reactions from citizens as well as opposition leaders.

“I had written to Thakur Thursday urging him not to stop bulletins from Pune unit. The minister has stayed the earlier decision. I hope the policy decision to continue the bulletin from Pune forever will also be taken,” said Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javadekar who is currently on a tour of Telangana, also discussed the matter with Thakur over the phone after which the decision was taken. A separate detailed discussion regarding the issue will be taken in New Delhi.

Prasar Bharati had decided to permanently shut the regional news department which reaches around 2 million homes according to a 2020 survey and has a unique Pune news flavour and cultural content. Since its beginning in 1953, the news relayed in the morning in Marathi language was read giving passionate listeners especially senior citizens and all age groups.

The new arrangement stated that national Marathi news will be broadcasted and transmitted from Sambhaji Nagar radio station. Many Marathi language-lovers and intellectuals had described Akashvani news centre as having an illustrious legacy and demanded that the decision be retracted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even the opposition parties had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) for its decision which was earlier scheduled for relocation on June 19. The Pune AIR employees met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP Supriya Sule and explained their opposition to the issue.

Sule on Wednesday wrote to Thakur, saying, “Pune AIR station plays an important social role and the morning news bulletin released from the city is popular all over Maharashtra.”

“Prasar Bharati has reversed its decision to shut down the news section of Akashwani Pune Centre. Akashwani Staff will continue working until further notice. Appreciate Union information and broadcasting minister for listening to the public and responding to the request,” she said.