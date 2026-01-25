Registration opens for health science courses CET

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun online registration from January 24 for health science courses for the 2026–27 academic year. Applications are open till February 24 for BSc Nursing, General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Diploma in Psychiatric Nursing (DPN) and Public Health Nursing (PHN), officials said. The B.Ed (Elective) CET will be conducted from March 27 to 29, and the three-year LLB CET on April 1 and 2. Detailed schedules and information brochures are available on mahacet.org. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The CET Cell said the DPN and PHN entrance exams will be held on May 5, while the Nursing CET is scheduled for May 6 and 7. In 2025, 47,501 candidates registered for the Nursing CET, while 477 applied for the DPN and PHN exams. Registration for the Foundational Allied Health Sciences CET will begin shortly.

Registrations are also underway for several other CETs, including MHT-CET (PCM and PCB), MBA/MMS, MCA, three- and five-year LLB, B.Ed, M.Ed, and Integrated B.Ed–M. Ed, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MHMCT and B.Design.

Meanwhile, the CET Cell has extended the registration deadline for B.Ed (General, Special and Elective) and the three-year LLB CET till February 14. So far, 50,353 candidates have registered for B.Ed courses, while 33,012 have applied for the three-year LLB CET.

