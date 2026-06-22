Regularisation of special train services draws mixed reactions

In what has drawn a mixed reaction from passengers, the Central Railway (CR) administration has decided to regularise three trains originating from Pune which previously operated as ‘special trains’. With the removal of their special tag, passengers will benefit from substantially lower ticket fares, with travel costs expected to reduce by nearly half compared to the premium fares charged for special services. The decision is part of a broader CR move to convert 14 special trains across the Pune, Solapur, and Mumbai divisions into regular services. The decision is part of a broader CR move to convert 14 special trains across the Pune, Solapur, and Mumbai divisions into regular services. (FILE)

As per the information shared by the railways on Sunday, the trains being regularised include the Pune-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express, Hadapsar-Harangul Express, and Pune-Danapur Amrit Bharat Express. Along with the change in their status, railway authorities have also revised the originating terminals of some of these train services. The former Sahyadri Express will now operate as the Khadki-Kolhapur Express (11419/11420) departing daily from Khadki at 9 pm and reaching Kolhapur at 5.40 am. The returning train service will leave Kolhapur at 9.50 pm and arrive in Khadki at 5.08 am. Major halts include Pune, Jejuri, Nira, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Sangli, and Miraj.

Similarly the Hadapsar–Harangul Express (11429/11430), which earlier operated as special train numbers 01487/01488, will now run as a regular daily service. The train will depart from Hadapsar at 6.10 am and reach Harangul at 1.05 pm, while the returning train will depart from Harangul at 3 pm and arrive at Hadapsar at 9 pm. The Pune-Danapur Amrit Bharat Express (11431/11432) will begin regular operations from June 27, providing a more affordable option for passengers travelling between Maharashtra and Bihar.

Passenger reaction to the announcement has been a mixed bag. Many travellers have welcomed the decision saying that the reduction in fares will bring significant financial relief. “We have been paying higher fares for years because these trains were classified as special services. Regularisation was long overdue and will make rail travel affordable again,” said Aditya Mohite, a frequent Pune-Kolhapur passenger.

Another commuter Prasad Pandey travelling to Bihar welcomed the move, stating, “The Pune-Danapur train is heavily used by migrant workers and families. Lower ticket prices will directly benefit thousands of passengers who travel on this route every month.”

However, not everyone is fully satisfied. Several passengers expressed concern over the shifting of train terminals from Pune Junction to Khadki and Hadapsar. “The fare reduction is good news, but reaching Khadki late at night or travelling to Hadapsar with luggage is not convenient for everyone. Pune station is still the most accessible terminal for many passengers,” said Ramesh Zhanje, a senior citizen traveller.

Some commuters also questioned whether the terminal changes would create confusion during the initial weeks of operation. “Passengers are happy about the lower fares, but railway authorities must ensure proper announcements and guidance so that people do not miss their trains due to the change in boarding stations,” another passenger Amit Gaikwad remarked.