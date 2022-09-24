Home / Cities / Pune News / Relative of a 96-year-old patient assaults DY Patil hospital doctor

Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:12 PM IST

ByShrinivas Deshpande

An assistant medical officer from DY Patil Hospital, Pimpri was thrashed by relatives of a 96-year-old patient, who was admitted in hospital for his waist fracture, over dispute on patient’s surgery.

Accused has been identified as Durgesh Rajan Puranik (28).

According to complaint filed by the Dr Sivappa Ravindra Devarmani (26), the incident occurred on September 22 at 9.45 pm at the orthopedic ward.

Police said that the patient Kalidas Gajanan Puranik was admitted in the hospital as he suffered waist fracture. When doctor Devarmani asked to consult with a cardiac specialist, accused Puranik who is the grandson of the patient asked doctor not to move his grandfather anywhere instead they can call specialist to visit this ward.

Shankar Awtade , senior police inspector said that the accused assaulted the doctor after there were heated arguments.

Pimpri police have registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Personsand Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention Of violenceand Damage Or Lossto Property) Act, 2010. Police inspector S Kokate is investigating the case further.

