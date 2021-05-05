Remdesivir vial stolen from Sassoon Hospital

A vial of Remdesivir injection used for treating Covid-19 patients was reported stolen from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) in the first week of May.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a nurse who works in the Covid-19 unit of the hospital. The missing vial was a 200mg dose of Remdesivir by Remdac company worth ₹1,200, according to police.

The hospital staff had received Remdesivir vials for the admitted Covid-19 patients at the hospital. The vials per patient are handed directly to the hospital by the local administration since the shortage of the drug had caused several cases of black marketing of the experimental drug.

The hospital had received vials for a set number of patients on the evening of May 1. The drugs were handed over to the hospital staff on the morning of May 2.

One injection was administered on the morning of May 2 and the empty vial was returned. However, when she came back at 2:30pm for the second dose, the new vial was missing, according to the complaint.

After searching for the missing vial until the morning of May 3, the hospital staff decided to lodge a complaint.

“We are told that the people who are involved in the treatment are the only ones who have access to the store. We are investigating everyone involved,” said assistant police inspector Harish Thakur of Bundgarden police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bundgarden police station.

A vial of Remdesivir injection used for treating Covid-19 patients was reported stolen from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) in the first week of May. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a nurse who works in the Covid-19 unit of the hospital. The missing vial was a 200mg dose of Remdesivir by Remdac company worth ₹1,200, according to police. The hospital staff had received Remdesivir vials for the admitted Covid-19 patients at the hospital. The vials per patient are handed directly to the hospital by the local administration since the shortage of the drug had caused several cases of black marketing of the experimental drug. The hospital had received vials for a set number of patients on the evening of May 1. The drugs were handed over to the hospital staff on the morning of May 2. One injection was administered on the morning of May 2 and the empty vial was returned. However, when she came back at 2:30pm for the second dose, the new vial was missing, according to the complaint. After searching for the missing vial until the morning of May 3, the hospital staff decided to lodge a complaint. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Man in police custody for killing havaldar PMC extends Swach contract, but evaluating other options No frequent heat wave conditions reported in April: IMD Chairman of Badve group passes away “We are told that the people who are involved in the treatment are the only ones who have access to the store. We are investigating everyone involved,” said assistant police inspector Harish Thakur of Bundgarden police station who is investigating the case. A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bundgarden police station.