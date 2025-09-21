Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Renowned botanist Hema Sane passes away at 85

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:24 am IST

Sane was widely recognised for her unique lifestyle, having lived without electricity for several decades in her old wada in the heart of Pune

Hema Sane, a distinguished botanist and long-serving professor at Abasaheb Garware College, passed away on Friday at the age of 85. In addition to her academic legacy, Sane was widely recognised for her unique lifestyle, having lived without electricity for several decades in her old wada in the heart of Pune.

Born on March 13, 1940, Dr Sane dedicated her life to teaching Botany and authored over 30 books in the field. (HT FILE)

Born on March 13, 1940, Dr Sane dedicated her life to teaching Botany and authored over 30 books in the field. She resided in a dilapidated wada in Tambadi Jogeshwari Lane, where she consciously chose to live without an electricity connection. 

Rejecting modern conveniences like refrigerators and televisions, she embraced a life of simplicity. She often explained her choice by saying, “Human beings need food and shelter. Electricity came later. I am used to this way of life and like it.”

Earlier in her life, she shared her home with her brother and an array of animals and birds, often referring to herself as merely their caretaker. 

“This property belongs to the dogs, cats, mongooses, and birds. I am only a caretaker,” she would often say.

Despite her central location, few ventured into her home. Several years ago, street vendors began encroaching on her entrance, but local authorities took no action.

A familiar figure on her Luna moped, Dr Sane was well-loved by her students, who remembered her for her warm personality and approachable nature.

