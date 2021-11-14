Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Research institutes overcharging PhD, MPhil students get SPPU warning

Several research students have complained about “overcharging” at various research centres, after which student organisations complained to the SPPU’s education department
Taking serious cognisance of PhD and MPhil students being overcharged in terms of fees, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has strictly instructed all its affiliated research centres not to overcharge students or else, be closed down as punitive action. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 09:18 PM IST
ByHTC

Taking serious cognisance of PhD and MPhil students being overcharged in terms of fees, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has strictly instructed all its affiliated research centres not to overcharge students or else, be closed down as punitive action.

As per a circular issued by SPPU’s deputy registrar Rajesh Raherkar on Sunday: “At all affiliated colleges and research institutes the fees for PhD and MPhil students have been fixed by the university and we have received complaints from students about overcharging. If any research centre is founds to be violating the fee rules, then the centre will be closed immediately”.

Several research students have complained about “overcharging” at various research centres, after which student organisations complained to the SPPU’s education department.

“We got several complaints from students about high fees charged for PhD and MPhil courses and accordingly we contacted to SPPU education department. We hope that strict action will be taken on centres that are overcharging fees,” said Kamlakar Shete, student and vice-president of Yuvak Kranti Dal, Pune city.

