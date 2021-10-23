Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Research projects need to be encouraged: Uday Samant

Students need to be encouraged to do research in various fields. Colleges should try to get industry experts and talented people from society to act as guides. The main objective of the new education policy is to make each and every student self dependent. Also it is necessary to take this new policy to every student, he says
Maharashtra Higher and Technical education minister Uday Samant(second from left) and Prataprao Pawar, Principal Ahuja at COEP during interaction with student at COEP in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Research projects made by students, and that end results of such research needs to be public. Also, students need to be encouraged to do research in various fields,” said state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Progressive Education Society (PES) in Shivajinagar on Friday.

Vice-chancellor Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Prof Nitin Karmalkar and PES executive director Prof Gajanan Ekbote were present.

“Colleges should try to get industry experts and talented people from society to act as guides. The main objective of the new education policy is to make each and every student self dependent. Also it is necessary to take this new policy to every student,” he added.

Later, a session on “Cyber Suraksha” in the context of online and blended education was held at the Suryadatta Institute at which education minister Samant participated.

