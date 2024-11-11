Researchers from MIT WPU & Christ College discover new damselfly species in western ghats of Kerala

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, a team of scientists including researchers from MIT World Peace University (WPU), Pune and Christ College, Kerala, has discovered a new species of damselfly in the western ghats of Kerala. Named ‘Agasthyamalai Bambootail’, this newly discovered species was found in Manjadininnavila in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala near the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary. The scientific name of the species, Melanoneura Agasthyamalaica, honours the Agasthyamalai landscape of the western ghats where it was discovered. (HT PHOTO)

The research team includes Dr Pankaj Koparde and Arajush Payra from MIT WPU, Pune; Reji Chandran from the Society for Odonate Studies; and Dr Subin K Jose and Chandran from Christ College (Autonomous), Irinjalakuda, Kerala.

Lead researcher Vivek Chandran said, “The scientific name of the species, Melanoneura Agasthyamalaica, honours the Agasthyamalai landscape of the western ghats where it was discovered.”

“The Agasthyamalai Bambootail is closely related to the Malabar Bambootail (Melanoneura Bilineata), the only other known species in this genus which is found in the Coorg-Wayanad region. The new species is part of the Bambootail group, distinguished by its long cylindrical abdomen resembling a bamboo stalk—a feature that inspired its common name,” Chandran said.

“The discovery emphasises the urgent need for conservation efforts in the western ghats, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot. The new species has a restricted range, with records suggesting it may be found only in certain regions within the Agasthyamalai landscape. Protecting both this species and its habitat is essential for the survival of the Agasthyamalai Bambootail,” Chandran further said.

Dr Koparde said, “This discovery adds a second species to the genus Melanoneura, previously represented only by the Malabar Bambootail. It is unique not only because of its striking appearance but also due to the genetic differences observed between the Malabar Bambootail and it. Over 7% genetic variation was found in the mitochondrial cytochrome oxidase-I gene between the two species. The Agasthyamalai Bambootail has a long black body with brilliant blue markings and differs from the Malabar Bambootail in the structure of its prothorax, anal appendages and secondary genitalia.”

“Additionally, this discovery underscores the crucial role of non-reserve ecosystems in sustaining biodiversity. Conservation efforts must go beyond the protected forest boundaries to include the broader landscape that supports such species,” Dr Koparde said.

The Agasthyamalai Bambootail was first observed in streams flowing through home yards into the Karamana River, an ecosystem outside the reserved forest area. This region falls under the Aryanad Gram Panchayat and is adjacent to the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary, emphasising the significance of ecosystems outside protected areas in conserving biodiversity. In addition to Manjadininnavila, the species has also been recorded in Ponmudi Hills and Bonacaud, both part of the Agasthyamalai landscape.