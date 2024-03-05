Resident doctors go on strike after assault on medicos by patient’s relatives

PUNE: Resident doctors at the Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (PGI-YCMH) in Pimpri went on strike on Monday following an attack on a couple of junior resident doctors by the relatives of a patient. The strike affected the outpatient department (OPD) and emergency services at the PGI-YCMH which is run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said officials. Resident doctors at the Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri went on strike on Monday following an attack on their colleagues by relatives of patient. (HT)

According to the officials, the incident reportedly occurred at around 12.40 am on Monday in the emergency ward of the hospital. According to the Pimpri police, the accused – identified as Sharvin Norman Arlen, 23, and his father, Norman Lairus Arlen, 48; both residents of Moshi – went to PGI-YCMH along with the patient, Riya Patil, an assault victim who had suffered injuries. There, they suggested that the treating doctor, Dr Naresh Shivanand Anjanadevi, show serious injuries on paper. However, Dr Anjanadevi suggested a CT scan for Patil to know the severity of her injuries. At that point, the father-son duo got annoyed as they were not ready to get the CT scan done and attacked Dr Anjanadevi.

Ganesh Aatwe, police sub-inspector attached to the Pimpri police station, said that Dr Anjanadevi was slapped and that when one Dr Atharva Kokaje tried to intervene, the father-son duo proceeded to throttle him. “The duo has been booked under sections 353, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have arrested both the accused, and they were presented in court. The court has remanded them to police custody for a day and further investigation is underway,” Aatwe said.

Both Dr Anjanadevi and Dr Kokaje are junior resident doctors at PGI-YCMH. Following the incident, nearly 120 resident doctors at the hospital went on strike starting 9.30 am on Monday and demanded an overhaul of security at the hospital. Dr Anjanadevi has filed an FIR at the Pimpri police station in this regard.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, PGI-YCMH, said that following the incident, the resident doctors have gone on strike and that the authorities are convincing them to resume duties. “We are making changes in the security and additional security staff will be appointed at the hospital. The help of senior resident doctors was taken to avoid inconvenience to the patients during the strike,” Dr Wabale said.