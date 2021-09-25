Residential secondary school to come up at Mahatma Phule’s native village

Pune: Zilla Parishad (ZP) Pune will be building a residential secondary school at Khanawadi village, the native place of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Purandar taluka of Pune district. The school will be based on the ideals of the social reformer and his wife Savitribai Phule, pioneers of women’s education in India, and will focus on empowering girls and boys from the region.

Speaking about the school, Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at Zilla Parishad, said that the secondary and higher secondary school will build the next generation of women leaders of Pune with a holistic education and entrepreneurship experience.

“The girls enrolled in this school will be from Khanawadi village and surrounding areas. Along with that, women who are victims of gender violence, homeless girls, school dropouts, bonded labourers will be encouraged to continue and finish their studies here,” said Prasad.

He said students in the school will be encouraged to learn new skills.

“Students will be taught with a multi-disciplinary approach integrating entrepreneurship, skill building sports and culture. Special focus and aid for avenues of higher education will be ensured to students. Skill development models similar to countries like Germany and South Korea will also be implemented here,” said Prasad.

The school will be run on public-private partnership (PPP).

Rishikesh Huli, principal architect at Pensive Architect Company, said that the land acquisition by the ZP is almost complete.

“The school will be based on the vision of Mahatma Phule. And will stand as a living example of quality education for years to come,” said Huli.