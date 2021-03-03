Residents demand restrictions on heavy vehicles inside Narhe

The death of the 19-year-old nursing student girl has shocked the residents of Narhe and surrounding areas and demand has been made to ban for ban heavy vehicles on residential roads by local residents.

On March 1, a student was crushed under the water tanker in Narhe near Abhinav College Road. The victim is identified as Sakshi Appa Bate (19), a resident of Dhayari.

Bate’s friend Ragini Balaji Kankulee (19) who was riding with her suffered minor injuries.

“From the last 10 years, the movement of heavy vehicles has increased inside the Narhe area as newly developed residential housing societies and educational institutes have come up here. Daily around hundreds of heavily loaded trucks with construction material and water tankers pass through the narrow roads with considerable speed. There have been several past incidents in which people have died and seriously injured. So now our demand is that some strict implementations should be imposed like restricting heavy vehicles during daytime just like other major roads in the city,” said Prakash Vanjare, a local resident and secretary of Bhushan Pride housing society.

Currently, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, colleges and schools are closed in the Pune district, but before lockdown, there was a heavy movement of students across the Narhe area. There are more than 10 small and big educational institutes in this area and over 100 residential housing projects. Most of the students live in private hostels and Paying Guest (PG) facilities, while many snack centres and hotels have come up here to cater to the daily food need of students.

Sushant Kute, ex-sarpanch and current member of Narhe gram panchayat said, “We are a developing area and earlier we had appointed security guards at main chowks and points on the road inside the Narhe village to monitor the traffic. Now, as our village is going under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction things are changing, but that doesn’t mean heavy vehicles will be allowed to speed and kill innocent people on road. We will now hold a meeting of all our gram panchayat members, if from now onwards any heavy vehicle is found speeding on the road, first we will try to create awareness through a dialogue. And if it is found that the same person is committing the same mistake repeatedly, then a police FIR will be lodged against the driver as well as the owner of the vehicle.”