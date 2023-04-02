Locals demand widening of proposed roads in merged villages in Pune

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed 12 to 15-metre-wide roads in the draft development plan (DP), which is in the final stages of submission to the state government. However, like Pune, the roads proposed in the plan will create traffic chaos and, in some cases, will be a hurdle for future development, claim residents. So, they are demanding 18 to 20-meter-wide roads for better traffic management and long-term development planning.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed 12 to 15-metre-wide roads in the draft development plan (DP), which is in the final stages of submission to the state government (HT FILE PHOTO)

Vivekanand More, a resident of Manjari village, said, “Even after the merger of 23 villages, there are no proper roads and other infrastructure here. So, PMRDA should consider the ground situation and future development in the area before taking any decision. The width of the roads should be 18 to 20 meters for better traffic management and long-term infrastructure planning.”

The demand from locals has got backing from Chetan Tupe, MLA from Hadapsar assembly constituency. He said, “PMRDA has proposed 12 to 15-meter width roads in town planning (TP) scheme in draft DP. It will create problems in the long-term development of villages. The DP will take time to be implemented and looking at the rapid change and urbanisation in the area the roads will become narrow and create traffic problems. Also, the land owner will not able to utilise floor space index (FSI) up to the mark.”

Vivek Kharwadkar, Metropolitan planner of PMRDA, said, “The town planner has proposed road width as per rule and regulations. The draft plan will be submitted to the state government and the administration will take a call on the road width.”

PMRDA had prepared a draft development plan in July 2021 and called for objections, followed by a hearing. The petition was filed by Vasant Bhise, Sukhdev Tapkir, and Deepali Hulawle.

The court observed that PMRDA planning committee had vacancies due to the end of the tenure of some members, and ordered the urban development department of the Maharashtra State Government, PMRDA planning committee, and PMRDA to submit the plan to the court before finalising it.

The Bombay High Court has recently given directives that the state government not finalise the DP of the metropolitan region without its permission, but allowed the state urban development department to continue to receive suggestions and objections to the draft DP.

A bench of Justice AS Chandurkar and Justice Abhay Waghwase passed an interim order to this effect on a public interest litigation filed by three members of the gram panchayats in Khed, Mulshi and Maval talukas.

The draft DP hearing commenced in August 2021. The notification was issued on July 30. The draft DP includes the notified area of 23 villages that were recently excluded from the PMRDA and included in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).