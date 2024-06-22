Residents face internet connectivity issues as PMC removes cables in stormwater lines

Following the waterlogging at Sinhagad Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started removing optical fibre cables laid through stormwater lines at various locations in Pune. While the civic body is not imposing fines or pursuing police action against the said internet service provider companies, residents are now experiencing internet connectivity issues. On June 9, the drainage- and road- departments of the PMC jointly took action by removing optical fibre cables laid through stormwater lines at Sinhagad Road that had blocked the drains and caused flooding. (HT PHOTO)

On June 9, the drainage- and road- departments of the PMC jointly took action by removing optical fibre cables laid through stormwater lines at Sinhagad Road that had blocked the drains and caused flooding. Thereafter, the PMC began inspecting and removing optical fibre cables laid through stormwater lines in other areas such as Kothrud and Baner. While this action is still underway, residents are now complaining to their internet service providers about internet connectivity issues (disconnection of internet services).

Naresh Sharma, a Baner resident, said, “I have been using Jio for the internet but it’s down for the past few days. When I contacted their representatives, they mentioned a technical issue that they’re working on to fix the problem. Since I work from home, I’m now getting another internet connection. The connectivity problem forced me to commute to my office in Kharadi.”

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the PMC drainage department, said, “Following waterlogging at Sinhagad, we took action in Kothrud near the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) depot at Bhusari Colony by removing the cables from the stormwater lines. Similar steps were taken at Baner STP and Sindh Society roads. During one incident, an internet company official argued with our department, claiming that they had permission from the road department to lay cables. We advised them to directly seek permission from the road department.”

Whereas Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “We are discussing whether or not to impose fines on the internet companies for laying cables through stormwater lines. At present, we have removed all the cables. Till date, we haven’t approached any internet company person to inquire about removing the cables. We have also submitted a letter to the police department to register a complaint against unknown persons. It is an illegal act to lay cables through stormwater lines.”

A senior official from the road department said that while internet service providers are permitted to work alongside the roads, they cannot lay cables through stormwater lines.

Sudarshan Jagdale, an office-bearer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Baner-Balewadi, said that the PMC road department officials and internet companies are in cahoots. The PMC charges private companies around ₹12,000 per meter for excavation permits, thereby generating revenue. Consequently, the road department would not penalise cable companies or involve the police. As such, the department has written to the police but will not pursue filing an FIR against the concerned internet companies.

Jagdale added, “PMC officials will never acknowledge being approached by internet company operators and will feign ignorance. This situation is causing inconvenience to the public, affecting their internet services and also causing waterlogging due to internet cables being laid through stormwater lines.”