Residents flout social distancing norm for mandatory Covid test in Pune

Pune: The mandatory RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) or RAT (rapid antigen test) by the administration for people who want to rejoin workplace has led to long queues with no social distancing at centres in the last two days.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations have made the Covid test compulsory for those who want to attend workplace. For those who have not taken the vaccine jab, RT-PCR test once in 15 days is mandatory.

“People are crowding centres as they are worried that they will be disallowed at workplaces if they don’t have the test certificate. While the move is to check the virus spread, overcrowding and not following social distancing norms pose risk,” said Omkar Inamdar, Talera Hospital, Chinchwad.

Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital that was turned into a Covid dedicated hospital is witnessing huge crowd of people for the test.

“People are ignoring our pleas to maintain social distancing and are also getting angry at ward boys,” said a junior doctor from YCMH on the request of anonymity.

Tejas Patil, a vegetable vendor who had come at Talera hospital, said, “I am waiting for three hours since 10 am to get the test carried out so that I don’t face any problem while selling vegetables.”