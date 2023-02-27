Residents in eastern Pune fume over loud music, nightlife nuisance

PUNE NIBM annexe forum has sent an application to the chief minister’s office (CMO) and director-general of police (DGP) seeking strict action against late night functioning of pubs and restaurants terming it a menace to peace and tranquillity in the area. They claimed in the petition that the neighbourhood police were not paying enough attention to their demands, which was encouraging night hooliganism and an increase in crimes. Similarly, Kausarbaug residents have also appealed to the police authorities to shut down the hotels. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Daljeet Goraya, director NIBM annexe citizens forum, has demanded action against the nuisance which is happening outside Ganga Kingston opposite Ganga Florentina beyond the midnight deadline.

“Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police must take appropriate action against the unauthorised and illegal activities and make life safe and secure for senior citizens, women and children in the Mohammadwadi area. Establishments should follow norms and should not be allowed to operate till late in the morning,” the petition states.

“Also, immediate action should be taken against motorcycle gangs for overspeeding two-wheelers and creating havoc in the area,” the petition added.

Similarly, Kausarbaug residents have also appealed to the police authorities to shut down the hotels within the deadline drawing the attention of anti-social elements and youths frittering away time outside and inside the cafes disturbing area residents.

Shameem Shaikh, a resident of Kausarbaug, said, “A lot of residential property along the road which leads to Kausarbaug has been converted into commercial enterprises. They create a nuisance during night hours.”

Sandeep Karnik, joint commissioner for law and order, was unavailable for comment.