Residents irate with sub-standard work on Katraj -Navale Bridge stretch

PUNE

Members of the Ambegaon Kruti Samiti claim that the Katraj-Navale Bridge connecting road, which adjoins the underground tunnel, has been left unfinished and is being rebuilt at a slow pace.

The group is an umbrella organisation of citizen groups fighting for the cause of accident-free roads and mandatory civic infrastructure like good roads, adequate drinking water and other facilities for area residents.

The citizen forum stated that the contractor had constructed a sub-standard fencing wall that was in violation of rules and was later demolished by the authorities on Nov 12, 2022.

The group went on to claim that the road construction work has been moving at a slow pace, which has resulted in several accidents, one of which resulted in the death of a woman on the road stretch last month.

“We have been petitioning the government authorities for a long time but nothing has happened so far,” said Swarajya Sanghatana member Ashish Bhosale, who has been spearheading the drive for the earliest construction of the said road.

“The road must be built as soon as possible because it is no longer safe for commuters and is causing accidents,” he added.

Advocate Shivaji Kale, another concerned resident of the area, said, “The number of accidents involving students is increasing every day where commuters have sustained serious injuries. We want the highway authorities to act immediately and resolve the issue as soon as possible,” he said.

According to resident Kirti Bhosale, despite having been informed in advance, things on the ground remain unchanged. “The road is a death trap and the authorities must take immediate action and resurface the road as per the safety guidelines. We also request that substandard work be avoided and that quality construction be completed,” she said.

Despite several attempts, the NHAI official could not be reached for comment.