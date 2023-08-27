Restaurant manager, waiter arrested in Pune for assaulting customer with beer bottle

The Kondhwa police have arrested two persons including a restaurant manager and waiter and booked three others after an argument over a service charge amount turned violent with the customer being assaulted with a beer bottle.

The police have booked the accused under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 141(Using criminal force), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 144 (Armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (Rioting), 352 (Assault or use of criminal force), and 504 (Intentionally insult giving provocation to any person). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police have booked suspects under charges of attempt to murder for assaulting a couple who had come to Spice Factory restaurant at NIBM – Undri road for dinner on Friday, August 25. The couple had sought an explanation over their inflated food bill which led to violence by the hotel staff including hitting him with a glass bottle on the head.

Huzaifa Mustafa Attarwala (38), a resident of Ganga Florentina in Mohammadwadi lodged a complaint on Friday in this regard after which the manager Prashant Jamnekar Samal, a resident of Undri and waiter Mosam Kamman Singh Kunwar (27) were arrested.

According to Kondhwa police station In-charge Santosh Sonawane, Attarwala had received a bill of ₹2,030 out of which ₹176.50 was service tax.

“Attarwala had received a bill of ₹2,030 out of which ₹176.50 was a service charge. He asked the hotel staff to exclude the amount and therein some argument developed which led to the assault. We have arrested two persons in connection with the assault and further probe in the case is underway,” Sonawane added.

The First Information Report (FIR) lodged by police based on the complaint given by Attarwala stated that he had gone to dine out with a female friend on August 25 where he alleged that he was charged ₹176.50 as a service charge. He went to the billing account staffer who directed him to get in touch with the manager.

On approaching the manager, he allegedly abused Attarwala after which he sought an audience with the owner. The owner also told him that if he didn’t pay the hotel payment, he wouldn’t be permitted to leave. Just as he was leaving, the customer was physically assaulted with a beer bottle and a glass jar. His friend was also attacked with a sharp knife and the female friend was allegedly shamed by a woman staffer.

Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Vagare is investigating the case further.

