Restore roads before May 31: Chandrakant Patil to PMC

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to reinstate all city roads till May 31 before the beginning of the monsoon.

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to reinstate all city roads till May 31 before the beginning of the monsoon.

“To avoid inconvenience to the citizens during the monsoon, the PMC must work on a war footing and restore all roads before the end of May. Not only the roads but also footpaths and the rest of the work should be completed,” Patil said.

Many city roads were dug up for the 24x7 water supply project but the PMC had already approved Rs300 crores for reinstating them.

Referring to land acquisition and other issues concerning roads such as Katraj to Kondhwa, Shivane to Kharadi and Pune to Mumbai, Patil said, “Recently, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to give the land acquisition cost for the Katraj to Kondhwa and remaining roads. We are also submitting the proposal for the Shivane to Kharadi Road for getting the land acquisition cost from the state government and I hope that the state government will also approve the same.”

“As I was busy in the assembly session as parliamentary affairs minister, I wasn’t able to review various projects last month. Still, I have reviewed the metro, riverfront development, river rejuvenation (which is underway with the help of JICA) and 24x7 water supply project. I will be reviewing the progress on ground of the riverfront development project along with PMC officials on April 3,” Patil said.

Under the JICA project, a total 11 sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be erected, decks for seven out of which have been cleared, Patil informed. The PMC has been instructed to speed up work on the seven STPs and invite landowners for the remaining four so that land acquisition issues are ironed out, he said. Work on the 24x7 water supply project is underway and the government has already instructed the administration to utilise the existing water storage carefully as the weather department has forecast less rainfall this monsoon.

Very soon: Circular for 40% rebate on property tax

Recently, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the 40% rebate in property tax will continue. The decision will definitely be implemented but some administrative processes have to be cleared first, Patil said. The proposal will very soon go to the finance department after which the urban development department will issue a circular for the same, Patil assured.