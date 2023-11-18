Ret army officer duped in sextortion case

A retired army officer ended up paying ₹3.74 lakh to a sextortion gang to have his obscene video deleted. The incident came to light on Friday. The victim, a 65-year-old army veteran, is a resident of Kawade Wasti near Sai Satyam Park in Wagholi. The incident was reported between August 11 and 17 August at his residence. According to the police, the victim Manu Gangaram Zarekar got a video call on his mobile phone. When he received the call, an unknown woman appeared nude during the call and hence the victim disconnected the call. When the victim received the call, an unknown woman appeared nude during the call and hence the victim disconnected the call. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Later the victim received a call from the accused and was told that the gang had shot his nude video, and the victim needed to pay them money or else they would post the video on social media.

Initially, the victim refused to pay them but soon he received many threatening calls from the accused.

Seema Dhakane, police sub-inspector (PSI) at Lonikand police station said, “After a few days, the victim received a call, caller on the phone pretended to be inspector Pande from Crime Branch unit of the Delhi police and threatened to register a complaint against him for his nude video with girl having criminal background.’’

Vishvajeet Kaingade, senior police inspector (SPI) at Lonikand police station said, “In order to delete the obscene video, the victim paid the accused ₹3.74 lakh through various online transactions on bank details provided by the accused. Soon he came to know that he was duped and approached the police for further help.’’

Police officers said that they have initiated a probe into this case and are gathering all technical information related to this case.

A case was registered on Friday against unknown persons under IPC sections 419,420, and 34 and sections 66D of the Information Technology Act.

