Retired policeman duped of 1.3 lakh in PIN misuse

A retired policeman was cheated out of ₹1, 30,000 from his bank account by a person who slyly exchanged his card and noted the PIN. The case came to light after he lodged a complaint and a case was eventually registered.

The 61-year-old complainant was out with his son on June 7 when the card exchange took place, according to the complainant. The man was duped of a total of ₹1, 30,000.

“He gave his card to the man to withdraw cash. The man pretended that money was not coming out and while returning his card, he exchanged it,” said senior police isnpector Deepak Lagad of Wanowrie police station.

The two had met at one ATM kiosk where the money was not getting dispensed, according to the complainant. The man then took the senior citizen to another, nearby kiosk where the exchange happened.

“He has swiped the card and shopped on it at some places and also withdrawn cash from it. From technical analysis, we have a suspect. We will catch him soon,” said Senior PI Lagad.

The man managed to swap the card when the man received a call from his wife and moved a few steps away to answer the call, according to the police.

In the previous kiosk, the man had already stood behind the man and looked at his ATM PIN.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station.