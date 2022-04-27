Rickshaw driver held for sexual harassment of minor girl in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The police nabbed the accused after matching the series number of autos visible in the partial picture of the vehicle extracted from a CCTV camera footage
The police arrested the accused rickshaw driver after receiving information that the man was coming to Mankar chowk in Wakad on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Hinjewadi police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver accused of sexual harassment of a minor girl returning from tuitions on April 22. Under the guise of asking for directions, the man had called the 12-year-old girl near and inappropriately touched himself in her presence.

The police nabbed the accused after matching the series number of autos visible in the partial picture of the vehicle extracted from a CCTV camera footage.

“After searching multiple vehicles from that series, a rickshaw was traced in Dapodi but the physical description of the vehicle was different from what the complainant had described. The police found that to evade recognition by the police, he had stuck stickers of Lord Ganesh and “Aai” on the windshield,” read a statement from Hinjewadi police team led by senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar.

The police arrested the accused after receiving information that the man was coming to Mankar chowk in Wakad on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 354(a), 509, of Indian Penal Code along with Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

