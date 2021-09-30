Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Rickshaw driver on the run after running over policeman in Pune
pune news

Rickshaw driver on the run after running over policeman in Pune

Pune police are on a lookout for an autorickshaw driver for the attempted murder of a policeman who tried to stop him after he stole something from a house
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Pune police are on a lookout for an autorickshaw driver for the attempted murder of a policeman who tried to stop him after he stole something from a house. (AFP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))

PUNE: The police are on a lookout for an autorickshaw driver for the attempted murder of a policeman who tried to stop him after he stole something from a house at a residential building in Dhanori area of Pune.

The injured officials were identified as Deepak Rajmane and Ganesh Shirsath. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5:30pm near the vegetable market in Gokulnagar area of Dhanori.

Rajmane is undergoing surgery and treatment for a severe spinal injury while Shirsath has sustained blunt injuries on his right leg.

“He came out of the building and headed towards his rickshaw. The people around the area told the police on duty that he probably stole something from the building where he came out of. Rajmane took a lift from a civilian on a vehicle and stopped in front of his rickshaw while Shirsath followed him on the duty vehicle. The suspect hit Rajmane head on and ran over him and rammed into the vehicle Shirsath was riding and fled,” said assistant inspector PS Nikam of Vishrantwadi police station who is investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES

The police station officials and crime branch officials have deployed multiple teams to nab the accused. Rajmane is undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Wanowrie.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding rickshaw driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmer duped of 45 lakh in loan fraud in Pune; relatives, former bank manager booked

Despite ducts on roads, pvt firms seek permission to dig stretches for laying service lines in Pune

MSEDCL initiates criminal action against 2,237 consumers for power theft, recovers Rs3.42 cr

FDA shuts 246 chemist stores in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP