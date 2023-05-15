Past enmity, activism, land common factors in Maval murders

The broad daylight murder of Kishor Aware – an activist known for his philanthropy and for being the voice of the people against corruption and wrongdoing in Talegaon, Maval – has once again put the spotlight on the rising incidence of crime in Maval, an area nestled between the metros of Pune and Mumbai which is otherwise known for its scenic beauty and tourist attractions.

Just last month, Pravin Gopale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Sarpanch of Shirgaon, was attacked with sharp weapons at Sai Chowk. According to eyewitnesses, Gopale tried to escape the onslaught but the unidentified, bike-borne assailants chased him for 50 to 100 metres before assaulting him with a Koyta. It is said that Gopale’s involvement in a land deal sealed his fate.

Earlier in October 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former mayor of the Talegaon Municipal Corporation, Sachin Shelke, was travelling in his car when assailants waylaid him near a petrol pump. They asked Shelke to step out of his car and fired a round at him before attacking him with sharp-edged weapons. In 2013 as well, Shelke had been attacked but he survived the assault. His brother and father too survived similar attacks.

On January 13, 2010, Satish Shetty, a prominent Right to Information (RTI) activist, was stabbed near his residence in Talegaon and died of his injuries later. He was in the process of unearthing a multi-crore land grab in the vicinity of the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way). Shetty was known for exposing corruption and illegal land deals in the area. The case remains unsolved, and no arrests have been made till date. His brother Sandeep Shetty said, “There has been no development in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its closure report did not make any observations. I had also filed a petition to review this decision in the Supreme Court but there has been no development ever since.”

Apart from these high-profile cases, Maval has also witnessed a spate of robberies and thefts, particularly along the Pune-Mumbai e-way which passes through the region. In one such incident in January this year, Avinash Gothe and others from Maval allegedly opened fire while in an inebriated condition. The CCTV footage clearly shows Gothe firing in the air in broad daylight during a yatra. According to the police, the accused wanted to spread terror through the act.

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety and security of the people of Maval and highlighted the need for better law enforcement in the area. The local community and civil society organisations have been called upon to continue supporting the authorities in their efforts to make Maval a safe and secure place for all.

Whereas the surge in criminal activity has been linked to the rising prices of land in the region. It is said that after the construction of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway and the entry of various industries, land prices have continued to increase. With soaring land prices, many people have become involved in illegal activities related to land acquisition, which in turn have fuelled corruption and political interference in the region. Many politicians too have got involved in land acquisition and development deals, often using their influence to secure profitable deals for themselves or their associates. This has led to competition for political dominance in the region due to which Maval has been facing violence on a regular basis.

Social activist Maruti Bhapkar said, “After construction of the national highway and the entry of industries in the area, land prices have risen and many have got involved in the land business. Business rivalry is responsible for the violence in the region.” Bhapkar said that politicians too have entered the land business to gain control over the region.

